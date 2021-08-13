Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Lowers Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC trimmed its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 263,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,127 shares during the period. Insulet makes up about 1.0% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned approximately 0.40% of Insulet worth $72,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,113,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,438,000 after purchasing an additional 44,875 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Insulet by 114.3% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,304,000 after purchasing an additional 552,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,242,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 169.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,885,000 after purchasing an additional 450,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PODD stock traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $284.15. 1,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,765. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $276.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2,164.23 and a beta of 0.65. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $197.08 and a 12-month high of $306.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PODD. TheStreet cut Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.31.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

