Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Lowers Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,857 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 1.4% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned about 0.11% of Automatic Data Processing worth $96,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.79.

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,429. The company has a market capitalization of $91.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $217.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

