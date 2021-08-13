Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Sells 177,059 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lessened its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 177,059 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned 0.34% of Albemarle worth $66,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,289,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,449 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 26.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,429 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Albemarle by 10.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,627,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $676,092,000 after acquiring an additional 431,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Albemarle by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,480,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $362,387,000 after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Albemarle by 48.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $343,740,000 after acquiring an additional 766,199 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALB. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.20.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,255,754.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,355 shares of company stock worth $7,925,245 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.56. 15,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,296. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $79.06 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.60.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

