Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Sells 19,857 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,073,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,857 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.2% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $81,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 60.6% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 35.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 162,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 42,521 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in Pfizer by 80.0% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 78,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,745 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.02. 1,292,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,630,844. The company has a market capitalization of $268.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $48.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

