Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Sells 35,853 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,853 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned about 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $37,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 342.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,337,000 after buying an additional 1,821,048 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 514.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,833,000 after purchasing an additional 900,113 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 125.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,786,000 after purchasing an additional 787,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,623,764,000 after purchasing an additional 676,481 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2,948.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,717,000 after purchasing an additional 554,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.65.

EMR stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.80. 36,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,030. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $63.16 and a 12 month high of $104.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.90. The company has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

