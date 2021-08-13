Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Sells 38,866 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,866 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $68,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.0% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $1,086,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $188.12. The company had a trading volume of 63,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $197.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.16.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

