Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Sells 5,183 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,183 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 1.1% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned 0.07% of ServiceNow worth $77,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,637,000 after purchasing an additional 99,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,387,000 after buying an additional 65,365 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after buying an additional 80,628 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,737,000 after buying an additional 133,174 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,926,000 after buying an additional 92,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $583.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,943. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $426.71 and a 52 week high of $608.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $550.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $115.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 692.35, a PEG ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $1,493,828.49. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,164.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,687 shares of company stock worth $24,807,495. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. JMP Securities boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.90.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

