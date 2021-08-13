Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Sells 98,174 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,062,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 98,174 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.8% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $127,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.0% during the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 230,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,666,000 after purchasing an additional 15,689 shares during the period. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TSM traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,578,408. The company has a market capitalization of $596.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.88. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $75.98 and a 12 month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 38.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

