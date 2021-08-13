Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Trims Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC cut its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,237,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,476 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned 0.50% of Essential Utilities worth $56,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,003 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.8% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 17.1% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WTRG traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.75. 20,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $51.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.56.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. Research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,302. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WTRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.