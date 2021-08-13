aelf Market Cap Reaches $154.41 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One aelf coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000594 BTC on major exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $154.41 million and $19.95 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00092506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00056884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $425.28 or 0.00890142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00104575 BTC.

About aelf

ELF is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The official website for aelf is aelf.io . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

aelf Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

