Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Announces Earnings Results

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AMTX traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.53. 10,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,704,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of -0.15. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aemetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

