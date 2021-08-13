Aeon (AEON) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.79 Million

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a total market cap of $12.79 million and approximately $6,430.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $272.03 or 0.00570499 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000165 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

