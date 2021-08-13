Aeron Price Down 33.6% Over Last 7 Days (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Aeron has a market cap of $13,405.61 and $79,500.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded down 33.6% against the dollar. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00057551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00015324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $416.05 or 0.00900184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00114184 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.05 or 0.00153720 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

