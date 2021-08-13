Aeron Price Down 45.4% This Week (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 31% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One Aeron coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Aeron has a market capitalization of $14,095.36 and approximately $75,264.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aeron has traded 45.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00057489 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.21 or 0.00886619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00105097 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001960 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

