Aeternity One Day Volume Reaches $8.99 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC on exchanges. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $47.24 million and approximately $8.99 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00031943 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00017762 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 387,615,557 coins and its circulating supply is 341,794,614 coins. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

