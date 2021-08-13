Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) were down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.31 and last traded at $8.48. Approximately 2,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,582,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEVA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aeva Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $237,560,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,423,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,076,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,699,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $5,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

