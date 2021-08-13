Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,642 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Enbridge by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,250,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $539,986,000 after purchasing an additional 789,874 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,840,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,585 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,326,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,092,000 after buying an additional 1,194,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Enbridge by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,211,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,016,000 after buying an additional 98,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.92. 13,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,380,260. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 103.87%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

