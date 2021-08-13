Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,817 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 3.9% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.92. The stock had a trading volume of 107,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,952,105. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $189.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.07.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

