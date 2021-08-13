Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. lifted their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $57.36 on Friday. Aflac has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,702.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

