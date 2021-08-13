Africa Oil (CVE:AOI) PT Raised to C$2.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Africa Oil (CVE:AOI) had its price target raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Africa Oil from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Africa Oil has a 1 year low of C$9.85 and a 1 year high of C$30.70.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.