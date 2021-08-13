Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Price Target Raised to C$2.00

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Africa Oil from C$1.60 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Africa Oil alerts:

AOIFF stock remained flat at $$1.15 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,619. Africa Oil has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $544.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.68.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter.

Africa Oil Company Profile

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.