Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at CIBC

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut Ag Growth International to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Ag Growth International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Shares of AGGZF stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.40. Ag Growth International has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $37.86.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

