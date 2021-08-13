Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital assumed coverage on Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ag Growth International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.00.

Ag Growth International stock traded up C$0.15 on Friday, reaching C$27.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$524.25 million and a P/E ratio of -1,870.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$35.32. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$25.24 and a twelve month high of C$48.47.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$253.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$248.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 3.3164562 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

