Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Lowered to C$40.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AFN. Raymond James lowered Ag Growth International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Ag Growth International to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ag Growth International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.00.

Shares of Ag Growth International stock traded up C$0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$28.14. 266,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$528.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,870.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$35.32. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$25.24 and a 52-week high of C$48.47.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$253.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$248.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 3.3164562 EPS for the current year.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

