Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Lowered to C$45.00 at CIBC

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 61.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AFN. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$60.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.00.

TSE:AFN traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$27.92. The stock had a trading volume of 256,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.55. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$25.24 and a 1-year high of C$48.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$524.25 million and a P/E ratio of -1,870.67.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$253.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$248.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 3.3164562 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

