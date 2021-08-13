AGAr Price Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (AGAR)

AGAr (CURRENCY:AGAR) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. AGAr has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and $371.00 worth of AGAr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AGAr has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One AGAr coin can currently be purchased for about $152.77 or 0.00328309 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00047244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00142698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.88 or 0.00152322 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,515.23 or 0.99965965 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.08 or 0.00866268 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AGAr Coin Profile

AGAr’s total supply is 15,988 coins. AGAr’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

Buying and Selling AGAr

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AGAr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AGAr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AGAr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

