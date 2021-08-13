ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AGESY. Oddo Bhf lowered ageas SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of ageas SA/NV stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,074. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.74. ageas SA/NV has a 52 week low of $38.79 and a 52 week high of $67.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

