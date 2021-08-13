Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) was down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.38 and last traded at $17.78. Approximately 4,620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 554,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. started coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.96.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $235.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth approximately $8,944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth approximately $60,969,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth approximately $42,950,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

