AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) Declares Final Dividend of $0.34

AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.63.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Limited provides energy and other services to residential, small and large business, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in four segments: Wholesale Markets, Customer Markets, Group Operations, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

