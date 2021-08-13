AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 222,443 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 376.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 103,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 81,400 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in AGNC Investment by 13.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 106,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

