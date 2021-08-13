AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,394 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.77. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a aug 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

