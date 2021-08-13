Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.08% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Agrify stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 10.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Agrify has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agrify will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify in the first quarter valued at $40,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify in the first quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify in the first quarter valued at $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Agrify Company Profile

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

