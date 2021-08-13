AI Doctor (AIDOC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.85 Million

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. One AI Doctor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. AI Doctor has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $58,139.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00057707 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.34 or 0.00887619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00105002 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001951 BTC.

AI Doctor Profile

AIDOC is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

AI Doctor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars.

