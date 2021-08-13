Aidos Kuneen (ADK) One Day Volume Hits $982,654.00

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 33.2% against the dollar. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aidos Kuneen has a total market capitalization of $18.37 million and $982,654.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,673.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,308.05 or 0.06938943 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $657.38 or 0.01378916 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.26 or 0.00386498 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.57 or 0.00135440 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $272.09 or 0.00570726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.00348033 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006222 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.04 or 0.00304057 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen (CRYPTO:ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

