AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.84. AIkido Pharma shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 583,800 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $72.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.86.

Get AIkido Pharma alerts:

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIKI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in AIkido Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AIkido Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AIkido Pharma by 417.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 121,548 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AIkido Pharma by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 346,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 261,937 shares in the last quarter. 8.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI)

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for AIkido Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIkido Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.