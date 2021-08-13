AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.84. AIkido Pharma shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 583,800 shares.

The company has a market cap of $72.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.86.

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AIkido Pharma by 2,753,862.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,542,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,163 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AIkido Pharma during the second quarter worth about $874,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AIkido Pharma by 345.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 476,931 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in AIkido Pharma during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in AIkido Pharma by 310.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 346,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 261,937 shares in the last quarter. 8.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

