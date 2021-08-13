AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.84. AIkido Pharma shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 583,800 shares.
The company has a market cap of $72.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.86.
AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.
About AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI)
AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for AIkido Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIkido Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.