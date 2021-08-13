Aion (AION) Trading Up 23.8% Over Last 7 Days

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 13th. Aion has a market cap of $92.10 million and $24.42 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 494,537,302 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars.

