Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACDVF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective (down previously from C$27.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective (down previously from C$34.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.93. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.65.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

