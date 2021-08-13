Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Purchases $26,864.00 in Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,864.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 300 shares of Air T stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,053.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 604 shares of Air T stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.87 per share, for a total transaction of $19,249.48.

On Friday, August 6th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 100 shares of Air T stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $3,190.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Nicholas John Swenson bought 100 shares of Air T stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,978.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 208 shares of Air T stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.35 per share, for a total transaction of $6,312.80.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 400 shares of Air T stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.07 per share, for a total transaction of $12,028.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 500 shares of Air T stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $14,900.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Nicholas John Swenson bought 1,900 shares of Air T stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.65 per share, for a total transaction of $54,435.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 2,485 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $68,486.60.

On Monday, July 19th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 1,197 shares of Air T stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.53 per share, with a total value of $29,362.41.

AIRT stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $33.50. 15,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.54 and a beta of 1.52. Air T, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $42.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRT. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Air T during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Air T by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air T during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. 11.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

