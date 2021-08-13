Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $219.00 Price Target at HSBC

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price lifted by analysts at HSBC from $210.00 to $219.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $172.50 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.97.

Get Airbnb alerts:

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.70. The stock had a trading volume of 846,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,769,922. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.09. The stock has a market cap of $94.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $129,788,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $156,040.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,459.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,168,023 shares of company stock valued at $452,687,619 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.