Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ABNB stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.43. The company had a trading volume of 488,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,769,922. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The company has a market cap of $92.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.09.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $3,528,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,659,269.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock valued at $452,687,619. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.12.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

