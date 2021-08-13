Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $167.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.12.

ABNB opened at $151.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The company has a market cap of $93.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $340,848.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,135 shares in the company, valued at $10,424,795.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $3,528,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,659,269.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock valued at $452,687,619 in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $2,429,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $4,682,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 462.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

