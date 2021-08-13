Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $172.50 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.85.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $151.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.09. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The firm has a market cap of $93.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $450,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,165.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,168,023 shares of company stock valued at $452,687,619 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $2,429,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $4,682,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 462.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

