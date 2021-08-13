Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $200.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $194.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.32% from the stock’s previous close.

ABNB has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist cut their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.12.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $151.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.09. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,168,023 shares of company stock worth $452,687,619 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $28,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

