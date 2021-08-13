Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Gap Down to $151.15

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $151.15, but opened at $146.00. Airbnb shares last traded at $149.30, with a volume of 95,243 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of $94.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.09.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $340,848.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,424,795.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $129,788,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock worth $452,687,619. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,637,000 after buying an additional 8,928,106 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after buying an additional 6,503,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 133.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,289,000 after buying an additional 4,513,275 shares during the period. Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $862,284,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,364,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,724 shares in the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

