Aitra One Day Trading Volume Hits $44.00 (AITRA)

Aitra (CURRENCY:AITRA) traded 56.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. In the last seven days, Aitra has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Aitra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001954 BTC on popular exchanges. Aitra has a total market capitalization of $5.55 million and approximately $44.00 worth of Aitra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00047370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.22 or 0.00139068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00155606 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,531.55 or 0.99814190 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.68 or 0.00860316 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Aitra Profile

Aitra’s total supply is 6,327,751 coins and its circulating supply is 5,963,746 coins. The official website for Aitra is aitra.io . Aitra’s official Twitter account is @AitraOfficial

