AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Stock Price Down 0.6%

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) dropped 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 432.40 ($5.65) and last traded at GBX 433.60 ($5.67). Approximately 197,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 608,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 436 ($5.70).

AJB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on AJ Bell from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get AJ Bell alerts:

The company has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 424.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a GBX 2.46 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.54%.

In other AJ Bell news, insider Andrew James Bell acquired 3,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 448 ($5.85) per share, with a total value of £16,746.24 ($21,879.07). Also, insider Simon Turner sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 428 ($5.59), for a total transaction of £13,910 ($18,173.50).

About AJ Bell (LON:AJB)

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.