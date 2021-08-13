Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Akouos stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.40. 75,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.06. Akouos has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Akouos in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

