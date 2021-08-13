Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Shares Gap Up to $17.06

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.06, but opened at $17.50. Akoya Biosciences shares last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 172 shares changing hands.

AKYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.36.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $6,671,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $2,430,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $88,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

