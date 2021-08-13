Alchemix Price Hits $397.59 on Top Exchanges (ALCX)

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. In the last week, Alchemix has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. Alchemix has a total market cap of $112.79 million and approximately $6.88 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemix coin can now be bought for approximately $397.59 or 0.00854483 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00057149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.03 or 0.00894098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00115524 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.65 or 0.00151827 BTC.

Alchemix Coin Profile

Alchemix is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

